Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.83 ($108.80).

ETR:BEI opened at €98.84 ($111.06) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.82 and a 200 day moving average of €98.92. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

