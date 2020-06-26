H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,411.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after purchasing an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

