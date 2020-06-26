Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FIXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of FIXX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.05. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

