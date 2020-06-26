PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

