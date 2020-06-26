Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 107.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 165.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 220.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 376,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.