Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $887.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.