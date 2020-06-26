United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,336,906 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

