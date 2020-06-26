Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $302,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,733 shares of company stock worth $1,817,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.