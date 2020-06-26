Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

GBT opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

