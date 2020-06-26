Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE:BG opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 400,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bunge by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after buying an additional 369,951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 313,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

