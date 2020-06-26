Head-To-Head Analysis: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Brinker International (NASDAQ:EAT)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Brinker International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.07 billion 0.84 $223.40 million $9.27 11.75 Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.33 $154.90 million $3.93 5.99

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brinker International. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0 5 3 0 2.38 Brinker International 1 10 14 0 2.52

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Brinker International has a consensus price target of $36.82, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0.27% 24.85% 6.86% Brinker International 3.62% -24.65% 6.99%

Summary

Brinker International beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

