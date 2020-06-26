Reviewing Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) & IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plexus and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $3.16 billion 0.62 $108.62 million $3.43 19.53 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Plexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Plexus has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 3.27% 11.45% 4.91% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plexus and IEC Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 0 1 4 0 2.80 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plexus currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. IEC Electronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Plexus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plexus is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Plexus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

