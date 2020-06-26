Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

ARES opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,878,547 shares of company stock worth $145,256,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

