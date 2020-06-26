Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on R shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryder System by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $30,957,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

