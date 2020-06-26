Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LONE. Northland Securities lowered Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

