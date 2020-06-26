Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

FRT stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 173,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.