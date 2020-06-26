Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

