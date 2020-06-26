DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 690,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

