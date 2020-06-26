Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.23 and the lowest is $2.95. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.31.

Shares of MOH opened at $172.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,847.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 790,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,182 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

