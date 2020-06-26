Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

VNO stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $150,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after buying an additional 54,654 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

