$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.88. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

