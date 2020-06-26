Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camtek reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Camtek by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.77.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

