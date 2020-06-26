Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,381 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

