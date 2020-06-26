Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,653,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

