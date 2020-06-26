Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.26). Itron posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $355,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

