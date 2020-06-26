Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.29

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.29 and traded as low as $97.00. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 36,738 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Capital & Regional to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

