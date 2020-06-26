WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -384.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WillScot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

