WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.
WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -384.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WillScot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
