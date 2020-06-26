Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
WW opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.61.
In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $9,343,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,769,601.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth $21,000,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
