Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

WW opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.61.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $9,343,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,769,601.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth $21,000,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

