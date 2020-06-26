Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. HSBC raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,345 ($29.85) to GBX 2,425 ($30.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($34.87) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,476.29 ($31.52).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($19.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($34.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,848.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,186.80.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.78) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9995069 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

