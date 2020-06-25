Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,632 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 54,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

