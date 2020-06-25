Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Apple worth $1,610,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 54,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.