Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.45. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In related news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,188. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

