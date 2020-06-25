Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

