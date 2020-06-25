Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

