Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

