Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NIC were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

