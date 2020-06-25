Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,418,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

