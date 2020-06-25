Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after buying an additional 3,375,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.