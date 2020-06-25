Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of FGL worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FGL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 230,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,609,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,222 shares in the company, valued at $443,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

