Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $337,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 156.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 76.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 95,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $362.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.21.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

