Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,040 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,250 shares of company stock worth $3,277,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 89.0% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 46.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

