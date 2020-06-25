Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,952 shares in the company, valued at $452,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

