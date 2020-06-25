Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

Shares of MA opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

