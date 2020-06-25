Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,112 Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

