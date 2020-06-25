Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of KPTI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

