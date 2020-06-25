Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

KPTI stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.