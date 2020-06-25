Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $380.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Apple stock opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

