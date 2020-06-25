Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 31.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,082,000 after buying an additional 136,455 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.