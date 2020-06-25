Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

