Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 57819392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

